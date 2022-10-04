Efforce Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Efforce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $55.22 million and approximately $516,757.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

