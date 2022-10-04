Efinity Token (EFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.82 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $56.12 million and $1.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,736,282 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

