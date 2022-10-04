Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

