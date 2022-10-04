Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
