Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $53.79 million and $250,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,929,870,654 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

