Elementeum Price Down 17.2% This Week (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $10,218.87 and approximately $32.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010769 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Elementeum Coin Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com.
Buying and Selling Elementeum
Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.