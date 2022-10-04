Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $332.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.34 and its 200 day moving average is $307.26. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.