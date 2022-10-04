Elitium Trading Up 6.2% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Elitium has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $297.25 million and approximately $639,987.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

