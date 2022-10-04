Elysian (ELS) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $4.76 million and $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014247 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00068830 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

