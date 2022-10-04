Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Embraer Stock Up 8.7 %

ERJ stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -935.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Embraer by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer



Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

