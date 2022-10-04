Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

