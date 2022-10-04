EMIS Group plc (EMIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EMIS Group Stock Up 0.1 %
EMIS Group stock opened at GBX 1,894 ($22.89) on Tuesday. EMIS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,872.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,625.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00.
EMIS Group Company Profile
