EMIS Group plc (EMIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EMIS Group Stock Up 0.1 %

EMIS Group stock opened at GBX 1,894 ($22.89) on Tuesday. EMIS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,872.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,625.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

