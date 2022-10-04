EmiSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59,081.00 (ESW)

EmiSwap (ESW) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, EmiSwap has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. EmiSwap has a market capitalization of $92,564.60 and $59,081.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EmiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EmiSwap Profile

EmiSwap is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,946,444 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EmiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

