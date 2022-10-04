Empire Token (EMPIRE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.24 Million

Empire Token (EMPIRE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Empire Token has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $603,661.00 worth of Empire Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empire Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Empire Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Empire Token’s launch date was June 3rd, 2021. Empire Token’s total supply is 857,856,501 coins. Empire Token’s official Twitter account is @realempiretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Empire Token is empiretoken.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empire Token is a decentralized token on the Binance Smart Chain which brings utility stretching from DeFi applications to real-worldoperations.With the first application being an NFT Smart Platform, Empire is introducing previously unheard of revenue streams in the NFT space, starting with the capability to license NFTs to publishers, thereby allowing NFT owners to generate revenue.Endless applications are to follow, from integration with real life businesses such as ride hailing apps, to paying discounted prices for services such as airline tickets or accommodation bookings using our own search engine.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empire Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empire Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empire Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

