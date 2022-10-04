Enecuum (ENQ) Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $333,844.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enecuum

Enecuum’s launch date was June 21st, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 203,136,875 coins and its circulating supply is 203,136,878 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enecuum is enecuum.com.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining.The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

