Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.77 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00086383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007702 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,847,283 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

