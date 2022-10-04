Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 210,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.94. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

