Enigma (ENG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,221.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Enigma has a market cap of $999,141.00 and approximately $84,221.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Enigma

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

