Enigma (ENG) Price Down 18.8% This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $84,221.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

