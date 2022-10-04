Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $457.70 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002255 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $457.70 million and $50.42 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Coin Trading
