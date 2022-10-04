Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

