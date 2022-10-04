Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Takes $39,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.1 %

UNH opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.07 and its 200-day moving average is $513.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $384.76 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

