Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading 23.1% Lower This Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $8,034.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 15,025,872 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

