EPIK Prime (EPIK) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $439,667.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.45 or 0.99998769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004604 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. Telegram | Instagram | Medium “

