EQIFI (EQX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.12 Million

EQIFI (EQX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One EQIFI coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. EQIFI has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $346,778.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EQIFI has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EQIFI

EQIFI launched on August 6th, 2021. EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EQIFI’s official website is www.eqifi.com. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EQIFI

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by a licensed & regulated global digital bank, EQIFI is designed to act as a seamless bridge to Decentralized Finance.Telegram”

