EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $56.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. EQT has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.