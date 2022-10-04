Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $84.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 33,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.3 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.