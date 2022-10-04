Era Swap (ES) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,700.00

Era Swap (ES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $30,700.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.49 or 0.99944315 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051142 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00063515 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,510,889 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.