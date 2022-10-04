ERC20 Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and $52.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
