Ergo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $168.57 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00013727 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020821 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00273760 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00137373 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00722036 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00599510 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00242241 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,571,185 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
