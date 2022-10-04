ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $14.88.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
