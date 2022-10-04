EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $110.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

