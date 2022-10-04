EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 3.2 %
About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.
