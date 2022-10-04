ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $377,905.00

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index coin can currently be purchased for $8.28 or 0.00041257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $377,905.00 worth of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 1,529,253 coins. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Flexible Leverage Index lets users leverage a collateralized debt position in a safe and efficient way by abstracting its management into a simple index. It enabled market participants to take on leverage while minimizing the transaction costs and risks associated with maintaining collateralized debt.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

