Ethereum Gold Project Reaches Market Cap of $131,127.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $131,127.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

