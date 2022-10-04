EthereumMax Reaches One Day Volume of $8,844.00 (EMAX)

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, EthereumMax has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. EthereumMax has a market cap of $10.88 million and $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumMax coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EthereumMax

EthereumMax was first traded on May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/EthereumMax. The official website for EthereumMax is www.ethereummax.org. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax is an expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem. $eMax is a decentralized financial cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide a secured approach to managing digital assets and providing instant access to rewards for holders.The token was built with a vision to strengthen the existing systems while adding secondary benefits that redistributes 2% of all transactions to existing holders. This will supply investors with an increase of $eMax in their wallets with each transaction.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

