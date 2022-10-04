ETHPad Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ETHPad has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $6,876.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s genesis date was August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 684,100,620 coins. ETHPad’s official website is ethpad.network. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

