ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Hits $0.0201

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $12,513.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for ETNA Network is etna.network/home. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETNA Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

