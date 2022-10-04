EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $831.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00187408 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,668,960,655 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars.

