European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on October 31st

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.98. The company has a market cap of £305.34 million and a P/E ratio of 282.74. European Assets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 77.20 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.78).

Insider Buying and Selling at European Assets Trust

In related news, insider Martin Breuer acquired 14,300 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £11,869 ($14,341.47).

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

