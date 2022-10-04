EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $11,858.46 and $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

