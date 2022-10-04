EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,864.56 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00284201 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

