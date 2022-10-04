EverRise Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EverRise has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EverRise has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise Profile

EverRise’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise. EverRise’s official website is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

