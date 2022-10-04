EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $12.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVgo Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVGO opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.80. EVgo has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

