Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $473.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Evolus had a negative net margin of 59.35% and a negative return on equity of 107.14%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $749,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,265,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at $400,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,265,256.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and have sold 114,300 shares valued at $1,253,957. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

