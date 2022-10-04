Exane Asset Management Buys 27,284 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 12.6% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

