Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,120.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIFZF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

