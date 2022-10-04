Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ALLETE by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after buying an additional 75,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

