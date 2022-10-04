Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Up 3.1 %

HMST stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $555.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.