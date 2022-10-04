Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Genesco worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Stock Up 2.1 %

GCO stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $524.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.