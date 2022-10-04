Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $41,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 10.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,204,000 after purchasing an additional 787,973 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 25.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,165,000 after purchasing an additional 581,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after buying an additional 573,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of G stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.