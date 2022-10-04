Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 50.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.